Prefects to enforce coronavirus work safety norms

Lombardy asks for resumption of productive activities May 4 (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, calano i contagi: 53 i positivi nelle ultime 24 ore. 11 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati. Prorogata sospensione ricoveri ed esami non urgenti
Rome
15 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 15 - Prefects will be able to ask for local health agencies' help and use labour inspectors to enforce work safety norms under a circular issued by the interior ministry for the coronavirus lockdown Wednesday. The circular also reiterates that a safe distance of at least a metre be kept in shops and supermarkets, that entry to stores be staggered, and that gatherings outside the premises be avoided.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su