Coronavirus: Serum tests to find who is immunized to start
Rome
15 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 15 - Coronavirus commissioner Domenico Arcuri is set to start procedures for serum testing to identify people who have built up immunity to the virus, sources said Wednesday. The tests will be administered to a sample of 150,000 people identified on a national level and divided according to job profile, gender and six age brackets. The government has charged Arcuri with getting the necessary kit.
