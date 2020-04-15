Italy deficit to rise to 8.3% in 2020 - IMF (2)

Coronavirus: Serum tests to find who is immunized to start
New York
15 Aprile 2020
New York, April 15 - Italy's budget deficit will rise to 8.3% of GDP this year and then fall back to 3.5% next, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday. Italian public debt will rise to 155.5% of GDP this year and drop back to 150.4% next, it added.
