Coronavirus: Juventus say Rugani and Matuidi have recovered

Coronavirus: Serum tests to find who is immunized to start
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, calano i contagi: 53 i positivi nelle ultime 24 ore. 11 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati. Prorogata sospensione ricoveri ed esami non urgenti
Turin
15 Aprile 2020
(ANSA)- Turin, April 15 - Juventus players Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have recovered from the coronavirus, the Bianconeri said Wednesday. The results of a test on the third Juve player to have been infected, Paulo Dybala, are not in yet.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su