Mercoledì 15 Aprile 2020 | 15:59

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Serum tests to find who is immunized to start

Coronavirus: Serum tests to find who is immunized to start

 
Turin
Coronavirus: Juventus say Rugani and Matuidi have recovered

Coronavirus: Juventus say Rugani and Matuidi have recovered

 
New York
Italy deficit to rise to 8.3% in 2020 - IMF (2)

Italy deficit to rise to 8.3% in 2020 - IMF (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Nurse death toll rises to 30

Coronavirus: Nurse death toll rises to 30

 
Vatican City
Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)

Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Smart working averted 60 tonnes of CO2 - rèport

Coronavirus: Smart working averted 60 tonnes of CO2 - rèport

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Biological bank set up at Milan hospital

Coronavirus: Biological bank set up at Milan hospital

 
Naples
Coronavirus: Neapolitans hold barbecue in school grounds

Coronavirus: Neapolitans hold barbecue in school grounds

 
Naples
Coronavirus: Naples Church opens 'homeless home'

Coronavirus: Naples Church opens 'homeless home'

 
Brussels
Italy top in Europe for number of tourism firms

Italy top in Europe for number of tourism firms

 
Mantua
Coronavirus: Woman says she broke lockdown to seek sex work

Coronavirus: Woman says she broke lockdown to seek sex work

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Luigi De Laurentiis col padre Aurelio De Laurentiis

Campionato interrotto, e il Bari calcio? Si pensa al ripescaggio

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaSolidarietà
Cerignola, oltre 1.100 le famiglie in difficoltà aiutate distribuiti 1.700 pacchi alimentari e farmaci

Cerignola, oltre 1.100 le famiglie in difficoltà aiutate: distribuiti 1.700 pacchi alimentari e farmaci

 
Bariemergenza coronavirus
Usppi Puglia: «Farmacisti Bari senza dispositivi di protezione»

Usppi Puglia: «Farmacisti Bari senza dispositivi di protezione»

 
TarantoIl caso
Castellaneta, il leghista sceriffo che fa piangere i bambini

Castellaneta, il leghista sceriffo che fa piangere i bambini

 
PotenzaFamiglia
Un single può adottare, sentenza storica a Potenza

Un single può adottare, sentenza storica a Potenza

 
BrindisiSanità
Emergenza Covid 19, l'appello di Asl Brindisi: «Manca sangue, donate»

Emergenza Covid 19, l'appello di Asl Brindisi: «Manca sangue, donate»

 
Batemergenza coronavirus
Trani, gli albergatori, parola d'ordine: bisogna essere tutti pronti

Trani, albergatori pronti alla ripresa: «Bisogna fare squadra»

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Matera, dalla stampa a piombo alla visiera per gli occhi

Matera, la «visiera G» contro il virus da una stamperia lucana

 
Lecceemergenza coronavirus
Lecce, 28mila mascherine donate dalla comunità cinese

Lecce, 28mila mascherine donate dalla comunità cinese

 

i più letti

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Coronavirus Puglia, calano i contagi: 53 i positivi nelle ultime 24 ore. 11 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati

Coronavirus Puglia, calano i contagi: 53 i positivi nelle ultime 24 ore. 11 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati. Prorogata sospensione ricoveri ed esami non urgenti

Bari, cerca di sparare a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

Bari, spara a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

I Camillas a Italia's got talent

Coronavirus, Italia's got talent: I Camillas, addio Mirko Bertuccioli

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Rome

Coronavirus: Nurse death toll rises to 30

Another two have died reports FNOPI

Coronavirus: Nurse death toll rises to 30

Rome, April 15 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's nurses rose to 30 as another two died on Wednesday. Some 34% of the nurses who have died worked in care homes, the federation of nurses guilds FNOPI said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati