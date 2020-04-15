Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)
Vatican City
15 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 15 - Pope Francis said at morning Mass in the Vatican Wednesday he was praying for humanity at "such a difficult time" due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a homily at the Casa Santa Marta residence, the pope called for "good acts to bring tenderness" at this time. He also said that in a world dominated by the economy, the peace of some was the war of others.
