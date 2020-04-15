Coronavirus: Neapolitans hold barbecue in school grounds

Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)
Naples
15 Aprile 2020
Naples, April 15 - A group of Neapolitans broke into a school where they held a barbecue in the grounds on Easter Monday flouting coronavirus lockdown rules, a local official said Wednesday. "You are what's wrong with this city," said the president of the III municipality, Ivo Poggiani. Police are trying to trace the people, who carried tables and chairs out of the school building to hold their Easter Monday party.
