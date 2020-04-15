Coronavirus: Woman says she broke lockdown to seek sex work

Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)
Mantua
15 Aprile 2020
Mantua, April 15 - A 61-year-old woman stopped outside a Mantua hospital Tuesday filled out a lockdown self-certification form saying she had left her home in Verona to seek sex work. The woman said she was a prostitute and entitled to ply her trade. She said she was soliciting outside the hospital. The sex worker was fined 400 euros for breaking lockdown rules and ordered not to return to Mantua for a year.
