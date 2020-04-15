Italy top in Europe for number of tourism firms

Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)
Brussels
15 Aprile 2020
Brussels, April 15 - Italy is top in Europe for the number of tourism sector firms with 383,600, ahead of France (326,700), Spain (308,000) and Germany (263,400), Eurostat said Wednesday. Other countries with a large number of tourism firms are Greece (147,800), Portugal (120,200) and Poland (109,100), the European statistic office said.
