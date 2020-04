Coronavirus: Biological bank set up at Milan hospital

Milan, April 15 - A 'biological bank' is to be set up at Milan's Sacco Hospital to collect and preserve all biological samples, in blood and tissue, relating to COVID-19, the hospital said Wednesday. The bank will provide "precious elements" for studying and developing diagnostic strategies and a vaccine against the coronavirus, it said. The project, set up with the Statale University, has been made possible by a donation of over 800,000 euros from the Banco BPM bank.