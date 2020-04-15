Mercoledì 15 Aprile 2020 | 14:15

Vatican City
Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Smart working averted 60 tonnes of CO2 - rèport

Milan
Coronavirus: Biological bank set up at Milan hospital

Naples
Coronavirus: Neapolitans hold barbecue in school grounds

Naples
Coronavirus: Naples Church opens 'homeless home'

Brussels
Italy top in Europe for number of tourism firms

Mantua
Coronavirus: Woman says she broke lockdown to seek sex work

Rome
Italians spend 15 bn on drugs a yr, half on cocaine - report

Palermo
Coronavirus: Five fined for rowdy dinner amid lockdown

Rome
Inflation drops to 0.1% in March (2)

Milan

Coronavirus: Police raid Lombardy govt in care home probe (3)

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Luigi De Laurentiis col padre Aurelio De Laurentiis

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Lecceemergenza coronavirus
Lecce, 28mila mascherine donate dalla comunità cinese

Leccegli accertamenti
Coronavirus, oltre 200 contagiati e 12 decessi in Rsa di Soleto e Brindisi: la Procura indaga

Potenzacontrolli
Melfi, avevano hashish in casa: coppia nei guai

Batemergenza coronavirus
Trani, diffusione contagi in Rsa della BAT, indaga la Procura

Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Lavoro e salute: sindacati chiedono garanzie ai prefetti di Potenza e Matera

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Bari, ristoratori donano pizze e gelati agli operatori sanitari nei reparti Covid

Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia, controlli sanitari ai varchi di ingresso

GdM.TVSocial News
Covid 19, così il medico reggiano canta «Fai rumore» in corsia: l'inno del tarantino Diodato

i più letti

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Coronavirus Puglia, calano i contagi: 53 i positivi nelle ultime 24 ore. 11 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati

Bari, cerca di sparare a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

I Camillas a Italia's got talent

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Palermo

Coronavirus: Five fined for rowdy dinner amid lockdown

Cops found guests hiding behind bedroom doors in Sicily

Palermo, April 15 - A couple and their three guests were fined Tuesday night for a dinner in the historic centre of Caltanissetta in Sicily. Neighbours called the police because of the noise coming from the apartment and police found the three guests hiding behind the bedroom doors. The five were fined for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules against gatherings.

