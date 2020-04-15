Coronavirus: Five fined for rowdy dinner amid lockdown

Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)
15 Aprile 2020
Palermo, April 15 - A couple and their three guests were fined Tuesday night for a dinner in the historic centre of Caltanissetta in Sicily. Neighbours called the police because of the noise coming from the apartment and police found the three guests hiding behind the bedroom doors. The five were fined for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules against gatherings.
