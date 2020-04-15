Italians spend 15 bn on drugs a yr, half on cocaine - report

Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)
Rome, April 15 - Italian spend some 15 billion euros a year on illegal drugs, almost half of it on cocaine, the Libera and Gruppo Abele anti-mafia groups said in a report Wednesday. There are an estimated eight million habitual users in Italy, the report said, "very many of them minors". One in three 15-to-19-year-olds in Italy tried at least one drug over the past year, it said. Over 20,000 prison inmates are in jail for drug pushing offences.
