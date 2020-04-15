Firms will need extra 50 bn liquidity - Bank of Italy (2)

Rome, April 15 - Italian businesses will need an extra 50 billion euros in liquidity due to the coronavirus crisis between March and July, the Bank of Italy said Wednesday. In March the central bank said there had been a 15% fall in industrial production. The Bank of Italy urged the government to swiftly roll out its liquidity boost to firms. Meanwhile Italy's public debt rose in February to 2.447 trillion euros, 2.7 billion more than January.