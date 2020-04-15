Firms will need extra 50 bn liquidity - Bank of Italy (2)

Pope says praying for humanity in 'such a difficult time' (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lavoro e salute: sindacati chiedono garanzie ai prefetti di Potenza e Matera
Bari, ristoratori donano pizze e gelati agli operatori sanitari nei reparti Covid
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, calano i contagi: 53 i positivi nelle ultime 24 ore. 11 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati. Prorogata sospensione ricoveri ed esami non urgenti
Rome
15 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 15 - Italian businesses will need an extra 50 billion euros in liquidity due to the coronavirus crisis between March and July, the Bank of Italy said Wednesday. In March the central bank said there had been a 15% fall in industrial production. The Bank of Italy urged the government to swiftly roll out its liquidity boost to firms. Meanwhile Italy's public debt rose in February to 2.447 trillion euros, 2.7 billion more than January.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su