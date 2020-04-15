Coronavirus: Police raid Lombardy govt in care home probe (3)

Milan, April 15 - Italian tax police on Wednesday raided the offices of the Lombardy regional government in a probe into the coronavirus-related deaths of elderly residents of care homes across the northern region. The probe is centred on the Pio Albergo Trivulzio care home in Milan, where 143 residents have died since the start of the virus emergency. It also involves other care homes in Milan and across the region. Finance police said they were looking for directives from the regional government on these homes, where scores of residents have died and directors are suspected of culpable negligence. NAS health and hygiene police said Wednesday that of 600 care homes inspected across Italy, 17% of them had been found to present irregularities. Norms were not respected in 104 centres, and 15 of them closed down. Patients were moved elsewhere.