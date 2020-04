Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy rises to 120

Rome, April 15 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 120 as four more physicians died on Wednesday. The national federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said the latest casualties were Patrizia Longo (family doctor), Enrico Boggio (dentist), Eugenio Malachia Brianza (SERD doctor), and Elisabetta Mangiarii (family doctor). The toll includes retired doctors who have returned to the front line in the virus battle.