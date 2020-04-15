Govt starts paying 600-euro coronavirus benefit

Rome, April 15 - Over 1.8 million self-employed workers started to receive their first monthly 600-euro coronavirus benefit on Wednesday. Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo and social security and pensions agency INPS said Tuesday that this amounted to around half the people who have applied. The remaining half will get the benefit in their bank accounts by the end of the week. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the benefit is likely to be raised to 800 euros a month.