Mercoledì 15 Aprile 2020 | 12:25

Rome
Govt starts paying 600-euro coronavirus benefit

Rome
Coronavirus: No. of infected up 675, lowest rise in over mth

Rome
Calls to domestic violence centres surge in lockdown

Rome
Over half Italy's workers still going to work in lockdown (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 116

Rome

Coronavirus: Pellegrini calls for swimming to restart (2)

 
Prato
Man who killed family dies in car crash

Turin
Italian firms will need 1 bn masks a month - study

Milan
Coronavirus: Milan care home and others raided (9)

Aosta
Coronavirus: Woman, 102, and 2-yr-old great-grandson recover

Alan Kurdi migrants to be moved to quarantine ship

Il Biancorosso

l'intervista
Perinetti riaccende il motore: «Il calcio si gioca in campo»

Bariil gesto
Bari, 80 senza soldi piange sulla panchina: poliziotti gli donano pane e focaccia

Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Policlinico Riuniti di Foggia, controlli sanitari ai varchi di ingresso

BrindisiNel brindisino
cantiere edile

Leccela tragedia
Novoli, mette in salvo l’auto dalle fiamme ma il suo cuore non regge e muore

Potenzai dati regionali
Potenza, muore uomo di 71 anni: sono 21 le vittime in Basilicata

GdM.TVSocial News
Covid 19, così il medico reggiano canta «Fai rumore» in corsia: l'inno del tarantino Diodato

Batla visita
L’arcivescovo monsignor D’Ascenzo

Trani, «In carcere da voi con spirito cristiano»

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Pasquetta a Matera tra piazze vuote e controlli a tappeto

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Coronavirus Puglia, calano i contagi: 53 i positivi nelle ultime 24 ore. 11 i morti. Allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati

Bari, cerca di sparare a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

I Camillas a Italia's got talent

Rome

Govt starts paying 600-euro coronavirus benefit

Over 1.8 million workers getting it, likely to be raised to 800

Rome, April 15 - Over 1.8 million self-employed workers started to receive their first monthly 600-euro coronavirus benefit on Wednesday. Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo and social security and pensions agency INPS said Tuesday that this amounted to around half the people who have applied. The remaining half will get the benefit in their bank accounts by the end of the week. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the benefit is likely to be raised to 800 euros a month.

