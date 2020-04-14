Coronavirus: No. of infected up 675, lowest rise in over mth

Rome, April 14 - The Civil Protection Department said Tuesday that 104,291 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 675 more than Monday. It is the lowest daily increase in more than a month, since the 620 rise in infected on March 6. Monday's rise was 1,363. The department said 21,067 people have died with the coronavirus here, up 602. Monday's daily rise in COVID-19-linked deaths was 566. It said 37,130 people have recovered from the coronavirus, up 1,695. Monday's rise was 1,224. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is 162,488, up 2,972 with respect to Monday. The overall number of swabs taken is 1,073,689, over 26,000 more than Monday. Some 525,000 have been taken in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.