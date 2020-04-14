Calls to domestic violence centres surge in lockdown

Coronavirus: No. of infected up 675, lowest rise in over mth
Rome
14 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 14 - Calls to domestic violence centres have surged in the coronavirus lockdown, the D.i.Re activist group said Tuesday. Some 1,224 more women, a rise of 74.5% on the same period two years ago, have resorted to the centres during the lockdown so far, it said. In all, some 2,867 women have called or gone to abuse centres.
