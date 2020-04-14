Over half Italy's workers still going to work in lockdown (2)

Coronavirus: No. of infected up 675, lowest rise in over mth
Rome
14 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 14 - Over half Italy's workers in industry and private services, or 55.7%, are still going in to work during the coronavirus lockdown, ISTAT said Tuesday. The figures are above the median rate in Genoa (69.6%), Rome (68.5%) and Milan (67.1%), the statistics agency said in a report that did not cover smart working.
