Rome
Coronavirus: No. of infected up 675, lowest rise in over mth

Rome
Calls to domestic violence centres surge in lockdown

Rome
Over half Italy's workers still going to work in lockdown (2)

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 116

Rome

Prato
Man who killed family dies in car crash

Turin
Italian firms will need 1 bn masks a month - study

Milan
Coronavirus: Milan care home and others raided (9)

Aosta
Coronavirus: Woman, 102, and 2-yr-old great-grandson recover

Alan Kurdi migrants to be moved to quarantine ship

New York
Italy's GDP to fall 9.1% in 2020, rise 4.8% in 2021 - IMF (2)

l'intervista
Perinetti riaccende il motore: «Il calcio si gioca in campo»

BrindisiIl caso
Covid, allarme focolaio in Rsa Brindisi, Lega e Fdi: «Regione Puglia prenda provvedimenti»

FoggiaIl caso
Maxi evasione carcere di Foggia, arrestati 2 presunti mafiosi

LecceGiustizia svenduta
Sistema Trani, per il Tribunale di Lecce: «Ex gip Nardi resta in carcere»

PotenzaLe foto
Covid 19, l’ospedale da campo del Qatar sarà sdoppiato: il sopralluogo a Potenza

AnalisiL'emergenza
«Aiuti economici alle imprese? Il pubblico inizi a pagare i debiti»

GdM.TVSocial News
Covid 19, così il medico reggiano canta «Fai rumore» in corsia: l'inno del tarantino Diodato

Batla visita
L’arcivescovo monsignor D’Ascenzo

Materaemergenza coronavirus
Pasquetta a Matera tra piazze vuote e controlli a tappeto

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, cerca di sparare a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

Coronavirus Puglia: 76 contagi e 7 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore, ancora allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati per provincia

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Bari, picchia la compagna in strada e il video fa il giro del web: individuato responsabile

Rome

Over half Italy's workers still going to work in lockdown (2)

Milan, Rome and Genoa above average

Rome, April 14 - Over half Italy's workers in industry and private services, or 55.7%, are still going in to work during the coronavirus lockdown, ISTAT said Tuesday. The figures are above the median rate in Genoa (69.6%), Rome (68.5%) and Milan (67.1%), the statistics agency said in a report that did not cover smart working.

