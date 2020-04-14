Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 116

Coronavirus: No. of infected up 675, lowest rise in over mth
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia: 76 contagi e 7 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore, ancora allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati
Rome
14 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 14 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 116 Tuesday as four more physicians died. The federation of Italian doctors guilds FNOMCEO said the latest victims were Luigi Ciriotti (retired family doctor, not working), Sebastiano Carbè (retired doctor, not working), Maurizio Bertaccini (family doctor), and Domenico Fatica (dentist). The toll includes retired doctors who have returned to duty amid the virus crisis.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su