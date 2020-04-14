Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 116

Rome, April 14 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 116 Tuesday as four more physicians died. The federation of Italian doctors guilds FNOMCEO said the latest victims were Luigi Ciriotti (retired family doctor, not working), Sebastiano Carbè (retired doctor, not working), Maurizio Bertaccini (family doctor), and Domenico Fatica (dentist). The toll includes retired doctors who have returned to duty amid the virus crisis.