Coronavirus: Milan care home and others raided (9)

Milan, April 14 - The Pio Albergo Trivulzio was raided Monday in a probe into the famed Milanese care home where scores of residents have reportedly died with the coronavirus. Other care homes in Milan and in the wider Lombardy region with an allegedly suspiciously high rate of virus fatalities were also raided. These included the Sacra Famiglia home at Cesano Boscone, a home at Settimo Milanese, and care homes in the Bergamo area. Police reportedly took a huge amount of documents from the Pio Albergo Trivulzio. Some 143 elderly residents have died there since the beginning of March, ANSA sources said. Police are looking into possible negligence in care. A probe has also been opened into care homes in the province of Sondrio north of Milan. Judicial sources also said NAS health and hygiene police from Milan had raided care homes in four Lombard provinces they have competence over, namely Milan, Monza, Come and Varese. The heads of several homes have been placed under investigation on suspicion of culpable negligence. Sources said police suspect many deaths may have been caused by an alleged failure to wear protective equipment. In Cuneo a probe into "culpable epidemic" was opened. In southern Italy, a probe into care homes in the province of Bari in Puglia was also opened, against person or persons unknown, over coronavirus-related deaths.