Rome

Coronavirus: Pellegrini calls for swimming to restart (2)

 
Prato
Man who killed family dies in car crash

Turin
Italian firms will need 1 bn masks a month - study

Milan
Coronavirus: Milan care home and others raided (9)

Aosta
Coronavirus: Woman, 102, and 2-yr-old great-grandson recover

Alan Kurdi migrants to be moved to quarantine ship

New York
Italy's GDP to fall 9.1% in 2020, rise 4.8% in 2021 - IMF (2)

Potenza
Coronavirus: zero new infections in Basilicata for 1st time

Rome
Coronavirus: Business decree gets Brussels green light (2)

Naples
Man tries to get off lockdown fine by saying house hunting

Rome
Alan Kurdi migrants to be moved to quarantine ship

Perinetti riaccende il motore: «Il calcio si gioca in campo»

AnalisiL'emergenza
«Aiuti economici alle imprese? Il pubblico inizi a pagare i debiti»

Leccesolidarietà
Coronavirus, Lecce calcio acquista tamponi e reagenti

 
Covid 19, così il medico reggiano canta «Fai rumore» in corsia: l'inno del tarantino Diodato

Batla visita
L’arcivescovo monsignor D’Ascenzo

Trani, «In carcere da voi con spirito cristiano»

 
PotenzaL’emergenza tra i banchi
didattica a distanza

Basilicata, scuola in teledidattica? Senza Pc 4 alunni su 10

 
Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Foggia, code davanti negozio per bambini

BrindisiControlli
Controlli: Carabinieri posto di blocco

Brindisi, fermato dai CC con autocertificazione valida ma sprovvisto di patente

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Pasquetta a Matera tra piazze vuote e controlli a tappeto

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, cerca di sparare a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

Coronavirus Puglia: 76 contagi e 7 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore, ancora allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati per provincia

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Bari, picchia la compagna in strada e il video fa il giro del web: individuato responsabile

Milan

Pio Albero Trivulzio at centre of virus deaths probe

Milan, April 14 - The Pio Albergo Trivulzio was raided Monday in a probe into the famed Milanese care home where scores of residents have reportedly died with the coronavirus. Other care homes in Milan and in the wider Lombardy region with an allegedly suspiciously high rate of virus fatalities were also raided. These included the Sacra Famiglia home at Cesano Boscone, a home at Settimo Milanese, and care homes in the Bergamo area. Police reportedly took a huge amount of documents from the Pio Albergo Trivulzio. Some 143 elderly residents have died there since the beginning of March, ANSA sources said. Police are looking into possible negligence in care. A probe has also been opened into care homes in the province of Sondrio north of Milan. Judicial sources also said NAS health and hygiene police from Milan had raided care homes in four Lombard provinces they have competence over, namely Milan, Monza, Come and Varese. The heads of several homes have been placed under investigation on suspicion of culpable negligence. Sources said police suspect many deaths may have been caused by an alleged failure to wear protective equipment. In Cuneo a probe into "culpable epidemic" was opened. In southern Italy, a probe into care homes in the province of Bari in Puglia was also opened, against person or persons unknown, over coronavirus-related deaths.

