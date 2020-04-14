Man who killed family dies in car crash

Coronavirus: Pellegrini calls for swimming to restart (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia: 76 contagi e 7 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore, ancora allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati
Prato
14 Aprile 2020
Prato, April 14 - A man who killed his family 21 years ago died Monday after crashing into a tree on the outskirts of Prato in Tuscany. Simone Cantaridi, 46, stabbed to death his 24-year-old wife, four-year-old daughter and 27-year-old sister before blowing up their home on April 14, 1999.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su