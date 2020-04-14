Coronavirus: Pellegrini calls for swimming to restart (2)

Rome, April 14 - Italian swim queen Federica Pellegrini on Tuesday called for professional swimming to restart if soccer does later this month, saying "there isn't just football". The Olympic champion said "health comes before all else but if they're going to restart in April, let's reopen all professional sport, it makes a big difference to us if we're off for a month and a half. "When thinking about a general reopening, sport must be considered a great work that serves the nation. "I'm sorry to just hear about soccer in these days, all the other sports exist too".