Italian firms will need 1 bn masks a month - study

Turin, April 14 - Italian businesses will need almost one billion face masks a month when they emerge from coronavirus lockdown as well as 456 million gloves, 2.1 million thermometers, and 250,000 hair nets for long hair, a study by Turin's Politecnico university said Tuesday. "We calculated the needs for the firms in Piedmont and believe that each figure needs to be multiplied by 12," said rector Guido Saracco.