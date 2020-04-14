Coronavirus: Woman, 102, and 2-yr-old great-grandson recover
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia: 76 contagi e 7 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore, ancora allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati
Aosta
14 Aprile 2020
Aosta, April 14 - A 102-year-old woman and her two-year-old great-grandson have both recovered from the coronavirus in a small town in Val d'Aosta. "The war was worse," said Pierina Quagliatti, resident at Saint-Christophe, who recovered on the same day as little Leonardo. Eleven of the family's 14 members got the virus and one of them died from it.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su