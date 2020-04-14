Coronavirus: Woman, 102, and 2-yr-old great-grandson recover

Aosta, April 14 - A 102-year-old woman and her two-year-old great-grandson have both recovered from the coronavirus in a small town in Val d'Aosta. "The war was worse," said Pierina Quagliatti, resident at Saint-Christophe, who recovered on the same day as little Leonardo. Eleven of the family's 14 members got the virus and one of them died from it.