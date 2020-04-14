Italy's GDP to fall 9.1% in 2020, rise 4.8% in 2021 - IMF (2)

Coronavirus: Woman, 102, and 2-yr-old great-grandson recover
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia: 76 contagi e 7 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore, ancora allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati
New York
14 Aprile 2020
New York, April 14 - The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that Italy's GDP will fall 9.1% due to the coronavirus this year and rebound 4.8% next year. The new forecasts revised Italy's 2020 GDP downwards by 9.6% and its 2021 GDP upwards by 4.1%. The IMF said Italian unemployment would rise to 12.7% this year.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su