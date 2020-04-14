Martedì 14 Aprile 2020 | 16:18

Aosta
Coronavirus: Woman, 102, and 2-yr-old great-grandson recover

Alan Kurdi migrants to be moved to quarantine ship

New York
Italy's GDP to fall 9.1% in 2020, rise 4.8% in 2021 - IMF (2)

Potenza
Coronavirus: zero new infections in Basilicata for 1st time

Rome
Coronavirus: Business decree gets Brussels green light (2)

Naples
Man tries to get off lockdown fine by saying house hunting

Rome
Alan Kurdi migrants to be moved to quarantine ship

Siracusa
Man gets 29 yrs for torching mother

Sassari
Coronavirus: Peter Gabriel collects funds for Sardinia

Rome
Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll rises to eight in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Record 16,545 lockdown breaches on Easter Mon

l'intervista
Perinetti riaccende il motore: «Il calcio si gioca in campo»

Covid 19, così il medico reggiano canta «Fai rumore» in corsia: l'inno del tarantino Diodato

BariIl video
Mahmood parla in barese: il lip sync con la voce delle signore di Bari Vecchia

Batla visita
L’arcivescovo monsignor D’Ascenzo

Trani, «In carcere da voi con spirito cristiano»

 
PotenzaL’emergenza tra i banchi
didattica a distanza

Basilicata, scuola in teledidattica? Senza Pc 4 alunni su 10

 
Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Foggia, code davanti negozio per bambini

BrindisiControlli
Controlli: Carabinieri posto di blocco

Brindisi, fermato dai CC con autocertificazione valida ma sprovvisto di patente

 
LecceLecce provincia
La chiesa di S. Basilio

Lequile, il parroco annulla la processione. Lettera di protesta dei fedeli al Papa

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Pasquetta a Matera tra piazze vuote e controlli a tappeto

New York

Italy's GDP to fall 9.1% in 2020, rise 4.8% in 2021 - IMF (2)

Unemployment to rise to 12.7% this year says Fund

New York, April 14 - The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that Italy's GDP will fall 9.1% due to the coronavirus this year and rebound 4.8% next year. The new forecasts revised Italy's 2020 GDP downwards by 9.6% and its 2021 GDP upwards by 4.1%. The IMF said Italian unemployment would rise to 12.7% this year.

