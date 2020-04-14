Coronavirus: zero new infections in Basilicata for 1st time

Coronavirus: Woman, 102, and 2-yr-old great-grandson recover
Potenza
14 Aprile 2020
Potenza, April 14 - For the first time since the start of the coronavirus emergency, no new infections have been registered in the southern region of Basilicata, health authorities said Tuesday. They said the last 214 swabs carried out in the region have all come out negative. Basilicata is Italy's least affected region, with a total of 265 infections so far and no deaths.
