Alan Kurdi migrants to be moved to quarantine ship

Rome, April 14 - Some 149 rescued migrants aboard German NGO Sea Eye's Alan Kurdi rescue ship will be moved to a passenger ship to go through quarantine with the crew, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said Tuesday. Sea Eye said the Alan Kurdi had spent its eighth night off Trapani. De Micheli said "we asked the NGO to behave like passenger ships, that is to report to their country of origin, so that our (migrant) reception system doesn't go into a situation of health and organizational stress in the ports".