Coronavirus: Business decree gets Brussels green light (2)

Coronavirus: zero new infections in Basilicata for 1st time
Rome
14 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 14 - An Italian government decree releasing 200 billion euros to Italian businesses amid the coronavirus emergency got the green light from Brussels on Tuesday. The decree also contains measures to help the self-employed and small and medium-sized firms. A form to apply for up to 25,000 euros in a 'guarantee fund' went online Tuesday, the industry ministry said.
