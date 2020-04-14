Martedì 14 Aprile 2020 | 14:33

Siracusa

Man gets 29 yrs for torching mother

Near Campobasso in 2004

Man gets 29 yrs for torching mother

Siracusa, April 14 - A 51-year-old Italian man was taken to jail Monday to serve over 29 years for setting fire to and killing his 72-year-old mother after a row near Campobasso in 2004. Bruno Gentile was convicted of torching Anna D'Ortona after an umpteenth argument over petty domestic issues, police said.

