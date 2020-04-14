Coronavirus: Record 16,545 lockdown breaches on Easter Mon

Coronavirus: zero new infections in Basilicata for 1st time
Rome
14 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 14 - Italian police cited a record number of 16,545 people for coronavirus lockdown breaches on Easter Monday, the interior ministry said Tuesday. Some 88 people were cited for giving false statements and 29 for breaking quarantine. Some 252,000 people were stopped and checked, and 62,000 shops examined. Some 146 shop owners were cited and 63 shops were closed down.
