ANSA/ Rome school helps Palermo counterpart amid COVID

Martedì 14 Aprile 2020 | 14:33

Potenza
Coronavirus: zero new infections in Basilicata for 1st time

Rome
Coronavirus: Business decree gets Brussels green light (2)

Naples
Man tries to get off lockdown fine by saying house hunting

Rome
Alan Kurdi migrants to be moved to quarantine ship

Siracusa
Man gets 29 yrs for torching mother

Sassari
Coronavirus: Peter Gabriel collects funds for Sardinia

Rome
Coronavirus: Pharmacist death toll rises to eight in Italy

Rome
Coronavirus: Record 16,545 lockdown breaches on Easter Mon

Rome
Using ESM would be like going to loan shark - Salvini (2)

Rome
Coronavirus vaccine human tests to start this month

Vatican City
Let virus make us discover unity says pope

l'intervista
Perinetti riaccende il motore: «Il calcio si gioca in campo»

PotenzaL’emergenza tra i banchi
didattica a distanza

Basilicata, scuola in teledidattica? Senza Pc 4 alunni su 10

 
Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Foggia, code davanti negozio per bambini

Foggia, code davanti negozi per bambini

 
Tarantoemergenza coronavirus
Taranto, poliziotti aggrediti: erano intervenuti per bloccare festa in casa

Taranto, poliziotti aggrediti: erano intervenuti per bloccare festa in casa

 
BariNel barese
Nel Barese

37enne morta per liposuzione: sequestrato computer dell'ambulatorio

 
BrindisiControlli
Controlli: Carabinieri posto di blocco

Brindisi, fermato dai CC con autocertificazione valida ma sprovvisto di patente

 
LecceLecce provincia
La chiesa di S. Basilio

Lequile, il parroco annulla la processione. Lettera di protesta dei fedeli al Papa

 
HomeL'incendio
Andria, in fiamme vivaio sequestrato: fumo e cattivi odori anche a Barletta

Andria, in fiamme vivaio sequestrato: fumo e cattivi odori anche a Barletta

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Pasquetta a Matera tra piazze vuote e controlli a tappeto

Pasquetta a Matera tra piazze vuote e controlli a tappeto

 

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, cerca di sparare a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

Coronavirus Puglia: 76 contagi e 7 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore, ancora allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati per provincia

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Bari, picchia la compagna in strada e il video fa il giro del web: individuato responsabile

Palermo

>>>ANSA/ Rome school helps Palermo counterpart amid COVID

Institutes enter into digital 'twinning'

(by Lara Sirignano) Palermo, April 13 - A task force set up by the Italian education ministry to help teachers during the COVID-19 emergency has brought in "twinning" between schools in wealthier areas and those in ones suffering social problems. Schools that have for years been experimenting with distance learning are helping out teachers from disadvantaged, outlying areas of the country and cities that are also suffering from deeply rooted social issues. The Giovanni Falcone school of the crime-prone Zen area in the Sicilian city of Palermo has been twinned with the Marymount International School of Rome, for example. The school's principal, Daniele Lo Verde, said that the two schools are "extremely different realities. They are a bilingual private school and they have long been using long-distance digital teaching methods. We, in a disadvantaged outskirt, have a high dropout rate and thousands of difficulties related to the context we are working in. Day and night, basically. And yet, we understood each other perfectly from the word 'go'." The Marymount school has made its technological skills available to the Giovanni Falcone. Teachers at the Sicilian school know well that they must deal not only with issues linked to online learning but also the needs of the weakest, however. "We were the first to launch campaign to collect food to help families" in need, Lo Verde said. "We were trying to hold lessons but we realised that there were other problems, such as the fact that some families did not have the money even to meet their basic needs." The "adopt a student" campaign has instead seen youths in Turin, Rome and the Abruzzo region urged others in the same buildings to share their WiFi connections in order to enable everyone to engage in online learning. Online radio is also being used, such as by the Salvo D'Acquisto school in Cerveteri under director Velia Ceccarelli. "When we understood that we would not be able to return to classrooms in the short term,, we got organised," she said. "We began with traditional homework and then realised that we will have to use other methods and we thought about using the radio. Ours is broadcast everyday from noon until 1 PM with different things discussed. There are teachers who speak about art, experts that provide psychological assistance, and performances by the kids." Ceccarelli is the head of two schools: the one in Cerveteri and the IC Piazzale della Gioventù in Santa Marinella, with over 3,000 schools total. There are many cases of autism among them and "we try to do our best", she said. The professional institute Medi of Palermo, located in an underprivileged outlying area, is directed by Giovanna Battaglia, who has to deal daily with poverty and cultural backwardness. "We put together all the computers and tablets we have, used ministry funds and invented others things. The kids," she noted, "who do not have a WiFi connection knocked on their neighbours' doors and asked to use theirs, teachers bought SIM cards to give to their students, and thanks to one of our teachers we created an open source platform and we have our own server with a fast connection. We send out the circulars via Telegram."

