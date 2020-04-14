Let virus make us discover unity says pope

Coronavirus: zero new infections in Basilicata for 1st time
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, poliziotti aggrediti: erano intervenuti per bloccare festa in casa
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia: 76 contagi e 7 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore, ancora allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati
Vatican City
14 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 14 - Pope Francis said at a Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence Monday "let us pray that the Lord gives us the grace of unity among us, that the difficulties of this time allow us to discover the communion between us, the unity, which is always superior to all divisions".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su