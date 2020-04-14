Coronavirus: Consumer spending down 31.7% in March-retailers (2)

Rome, April 14 - Consumer spending in Italy fell 31.7% in March over March 2019 while GDP is set to fall 13% in April due to the coronavirus emergency, retail group Confcommercio said Monday. Consumer spending fell 10.4% in the first quarter and GDP fell 3.5%, said Confcommercio, saying that tourism was 95% down in March while new car registrations fell 82%, sales of clothing and footwear fell 100% for firms not selling over the Internet, and bars and restaurants were down 68%, even taking into account home deliveries.