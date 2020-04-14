Coronavirus vaccine human tests to start this month

Rome, April 14 - Human testing of a coronavirus vaccine developed by a firm near Rome and the University of Oxford in the UK will start at the end of the month, the company in Pomezia said at the weekend. The accelerated tests on 550 healthy volunteers will hopefully lead to "making the vaccine usable already in September to vaccine health staff and police", said CEO of Advent-Irbm, Piero Di Lorenzo, said. The company south of Rome has developed the vaccine with Oxford University's Jenner Institute.