Coronavirus vaccine human tests to start this month

Coronavirus: zero new infections in Basilicata for 1st time
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Taranto, poliziotti aggrediti: erano intervenuti per bloccare festa in casa
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia: 76 contagi e 7 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore, ancora allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati
Rome
14 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 14 - Human testing of a coronavirus vaccine developed by a firm near Rome and the University of Oxford in the UK will start at the end of the month, the company in Pomezia said at the weekend. The accelerated tests on 550 healthy volunteers will hopefully lead to "making the vaccine usable already in September to vaccine health staff and police", said CEO of Advent-Irbm, Piero Di Lorenzo, said. The company south of Rome has developed the vaccine with Oxford University's Jenner Institute.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su