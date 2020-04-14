Coronavirus: Milan care home and others raided

Milan, April 14 - The Pio Albergo Trivulzio was raided by finance police on Monday in a probe into the famed Milanese care home where scores of residents have reportedly died with the coronavirus. Other care homes in Milan and in the wider Lombardy region with an allegedly suspiciously high rate of virus fatalities were also raided. These included the Sacra Famiglia home at Cesano Boscone, a home at Settimo Milanese, and care homes in the Bergamo area. Police reportedly took a huge amount of documents from the Pio Albergo Trivulzio. As many as 150 elderly residents have been reported to have died there. Police are looking into possible negligence in care.