Milan
Coronavirus: Milan care home and others raided

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 112

Rome
>>>ANSA/ Soccer: Italian Linari tells of COVID-19 life in Spain

Rome
Heart,brain issues linked to COVID-19, not just lungs-expert

Rome
Lockdown eased slightly in most regions

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 20,000

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy passes 100,000

Rome
We'll keep fighting for Eurobonds says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus lockdown extended until May 3 says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396

Rome
Coronavirus lockdown to be extended till May 3

l'intervista
Perinetti riaccende il motore: «Il calcio si gioca in campo»

Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
A Potenza e Matera poche e timide riaperture

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Bari, riaprono le librerie: «Vita di Dante» il primo libro venduto da Laterza

Tarantoemergenza coronavirus
Mittal Taranto, operaio negativo a secondo tampone

BrindisiControlli
Controlli: Carabinieri posto di blocco

LecceLecce provincia
La chiesa di S. Basilio

HomeL'incendio
Andria, in fiamme vivaio sequestrato: fumo e cattivi odori anche a Barletta

Materaemergenza coronavirus
Pasquetta a Matera tra piazze vuote e controlli a tappeto

Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Foggia, al «Riuniti» attiva fase 2 piano ospedaliero anti-Covid

Bari, molecola di... Dio contro la Covid-19: «l'eparina è efficace, forse ci siamo»

Bari, cerca di sparare a rider che consegna cena a domicilio: 21enne in carcere

Coronavirus Puglia: 76 contagi e 7 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore, ancora allarme per i focolai nelle Rsa. Tutti i dati per provincia

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Bari, picchia la compagna in strada e il video fa il giro del web: individuato responsabile

Rome

Heart,brain issues linked to COVID-19, not just lungs-expert

ISS asked to study chilblains in asymptomatic infected kids

Heart,brain issues linked to COVID-19, not just lungs-expert

Rome, April 14 - Experts in the US and Italy say they are seeing signs that the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, may be damaging the hearts, brains and skin of those infected and not only the lungs as was initially thought. One of the first cases was described in the Jama Cardiology journal in mid-March by Marco Metra, a cardiologist at the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, northern Italy. Metra noted at that time that it was important to note "acute myocarditis as a possible complication associated with COVID-19". The New York Times then reported in early April that: "Physicians diagnosed a dangerous condition called acute necrotizing encephalopathy, a rare complication of influenza and other viral infections" in a case in Detroit of a woman diagnosed with COVID-19. "The pattern of involvement, and the way that it rapidly progressed over days, is consistent with viral inflammation of the brain," Dr. Elissa Fory, a neurologist with Henry Ford Health System, told the NYT in an email. "This may indicate the virus can invade the brain directly in rare circumstances." Another symptom possibly linked to COVID-19 infection is a sort of chilblains suffered by asymptomatic children. No link has yet been proven but a team of Italian specialists has asked the head of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, to look more closely at the possibility after recent reports by French dermatologists. Similar cases were reported in patients in China's Wuhan.

