Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 112

Rome, April 14 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors has risen to 112 as three more physicians have died, the federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said Monday. The latest doctors to have died were Fabio Rubino (palliative medicine), Giovanni Stagnati (dentist) and Giovanni Delnevo (cardiologist). The toll includes retired doctors who have returned to the front lines in the virus fight.