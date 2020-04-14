Martedì 14 Aprile 2020 | 10:51

Rome
Lockdown eased slightly in most regions

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 20,000

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy passes 100,000

Rome
We'll keep fighting for Eurobonds says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus lockdown extended until May 3 says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396

Rome
Coronavirus lockdown to be extended till May 3

Rome
Confindustria warns of 30 bn liquidity crisis in 2020 (2)

Vatican City
Doctors and priests are today's crucified says pope (2)

Modena
Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive man caught going for stroll

Milan
Basketball players agree to take 20% pay cut (2)

l'intervista
Perinetti riaccende il motore: «Il calcio si gioca in campo»

Bari
Terlizzi, per i cani la pipì solo a orario: nuova ordinanza del sindaco

HomeL'incendio
Andria, in fiamme vivaio sequestrato: fumo e cattivi odori anche a Barletta

Materaemergenza coronavirus
Pasquetta a Matera tra piazze vuote e controlli a tappeto

Lecceemergenza coronavirus
Supersano, messa Venerdì Santo, multati parroco e sindaco

Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Potenza, Pasquetta «presidiata» dalle forze dell'ordine

Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Foggia, al «Riuniti» attiva fase 2 piano ospedaliero anti-Covid

Brindisil'emergenza
Coronavirus, 102 casi in residenza anziani a Brindisi, tra ospiti e operatori sanitari

Tarantotaranto
Coronavirus, caso sospetto in stabilimento Mittal. Fim Cisl: «Attendiamo esito tampone»

Coronavirus, negativo tampone su lavoratore Mittal

 

Rome

Lockdown eased slightly in most regions

Kids' clothing stores, bookshops open, longer supermarket hours

Rome, April 13 - Shops selling books, stationery, and clothes for infants and children are reopening in most Italian regions on Tuesday after the government eased slightly the coronavirus lockdown after extending it to May 3. Forestry activities, the wood industry and computer production is resuming as well as part of the first attempts to lift restrictions brought in to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, amid a global pandemic. All other restrictions will remain in place until May 3 and re-entering from abroad for Italian nationals and residents will be severely restricted, as will work trips. Anyone with a fever will not be allowed to travel. Movement remains restricted and schools and non-essential production activities remain closed. Regional governments have been allowed to issue more restrictive measures than those issued by the State. AS a result, Piedmont has not eased the lockdown at all, while Lombardy, the region hardest hit, is keeping bookshops and stationary stores shut while letting children's clothes stores reopen. Campania is also keeping book and stationary stores closed and letting children's clothes shops open only two mornings a week. Lazio has postponed the reopening of bookshops by a week to allow owners time to sanitize them. Specific activities allowed to reopen will require that all employees use masks and that there is hand disinfectant near the cash desks and at ATMs. Supermarkets will be allowed to open for more hours during the day to reduce the excessive lines seen in recent weeks but distance will need to be maintained and gloves will be required.

