Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 20,000

Rome, April 13 - The number of people known to have died in Italy after contracting the coronavirus has climbed 566 to 20,465, the civil protection department said on Monday. That was up from Sunday's daily rise in COVID-19 deaths of 431. The department said 103,616 are currently infected here, up 1,363. That was significantly down on Sunday's daily rise of 1,984. So far 35,435 people have recovered in Italy, up 1,224 on Sunday. The total number of cases in Italy, included the deceased and those to have recovered, is 159,516. The number of people in intensive care fell for the 10th consecutive day, dropping 83 to 3,260.