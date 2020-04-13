Lunedì 13 Aprile 2020 | 21:02

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 20,000

Rome
Coronavirus: Number of infected in Italy passes 100,000

Rome
We'll keep fighting for Eurobonds says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus lockdown extended until May 3 says Conte

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396

Rome
Coronavirus lockdown to be extended till May 3

Rome
Confindustria warns of 30 bn liquidity crisis in 2020 (2)

Vatican City
Doctors and priests are today's crucified says pope (2)

Modena
Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive man caught going for stroll

Milan
Basketball players agree to take 20% pay cut (2)

Rome
200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study

Rome

Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 20,000

Rise in the number of infected slows to 1,363

Rome, April 13 - The number of people known to have died in Italy after contracting the coronavirus has climbed 566 to 20,465, the civil protection department said on Monday. That was up from Sunday's daily rise in COVID-19 deaths of 431. The department said 103,616 are currently infected here, up 1,363. That was significantly down on Sunday's daily rise of 1,984. So far 35,435 people have recovered in Italy, up 1,224 on Sunday. The total number of cases in Italy, included the deceased and those to have recovered, is 159,516. The number of people in intensive care fell for the 10th consecutive day, dropping 83 to 3,260.

