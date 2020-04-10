We'll keep fighting for Eurobonds says Conte

Rome, April 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that Italy had not given up on its drive for the European Union to issue Eurobonds to finance a common response to the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus emergency. He described the compromise reached by the Eurogroup on Thursday, giving States unconditional access to the ESM bailout fund to up to 2% of GDP, as "a step forward, but not sufficient". He also accused the opposition centre-right of "lying by saying that we will use the ESM" adding "they weaken Italy in Europe". "We won't activate the ESM and I won't sign up to any proposal that is not ambitious," he said.