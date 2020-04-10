Venerdì 10 Aprile 2020 | 23:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
We'll keep fighting for Eurobonds says Conte

We'll keep fighting for Eurobonds says Conte

 
Rome
Coronavirus lockdown extended until May 3 says Conte

Coronavirus lockdown extended until May 3 says Conte

 
Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396

Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396

 
Rome
Coronavirus lockdown to be extended till May 3

Coronavirus lockdown to be extended till May 3

 
Rome
Confindustria warns of 30 bn liquidity crisis in 2020 (2)

Confindustria warns of 30 bn liquidity crisis in 2020 (2)

 
Vatican City
Doctors and priests are today's crucified says pope (2)

Doctors and priests are today's crucified says pope (2)

 
Modena
Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive man caught going for stroll

Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive man caught going for stroll

 
Milan
Basketball players agree to take 20% pay cut (2)

Basketball players agree to take 20% pay cut (2)

 
Rome
200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study

200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 109

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 109

 
Prato
Duck family gets Italian police escort across road

Duck family gets Italian police escort across road

 

Il Biancorosso

E se non si giocasse più?
Dai playoff alla serie B allargata. Il Bari vaglia gli scenari possibili

Dai playoff alla serie B allargata. Il Bari vaglia gli scenari possibili

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoemergenza coronavirus
Taranto, i riti della settimana Santa tra fede e silenzio

Taranto, i riti della settimana Santa tra fede e silenzio

 
Bariemergenza coronavirus
Bari, poliziotti suonano il «Silenzio» davanti Policlinico

Bari, poliziotti suonano il «Silenzio» davanti Policlinico

 
Brindisiemergenza coronavirus
Brindisi, 32 contagiati in centro riabilitazione

Ceglie Messapica, sale a 32 contagiati in centro riabilitazione

 
Lecceemergenza coronavirus
Salento «off limits» a Pasqua e Pasquetta con droni in azione

Salento «off limits» a Pasqua e Pasquetta con droni in azione

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Matera, appello Comune ai proprietari: «Sospendere affitti»

Matera, appello Comune ai proprietari: «Sospendere affitti»

 
Batemergenza coronavirus
Controlli dei CC nella BAT, scoperta tavolata di persone su terrazzo a Bisceglie

Bisceglie, scoperta tavolata su terrazzo. Occhio a controlli dall'alto a Pasqua e Pasquetta

 
Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Basilicata, saracinesche abbassate a pasqua e Pasquetta

Basilicata, saracinesche abbassate a Pasqua e Pasquetta

 
FoggiaStorie di ordinario coraggio
Foggia, due sorelle nel reparto Covid della Casa Sollievo: «Nel dolore abbiamo trovato la speranza»

Foggia, due sorelle nel reparto Covid della Casa Sollievo: «Nel dolore abbiamo trovato la speranza»

 

i più letti

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Casi sempre meno gravi si svuota la Rianimazione

Coronavirus Puglia, si svuota la Rianimazione: in 3 giorni 60 ricoveri in meno

Acquaviva, «Io, salvato al Miulli da gente di gran cuore»

Acquaviva, parla il paziente lombardo guarito: «Io, salvato al Miulli da gente di gran cuore»

La Casa di Carta, Nairobi in lacrime prima di lasciare il set

La Casa di Carta, Nairobi in lacrime prima di lasciare il set

Bari, al Policlinico ressa al bar: caffè anche al tavolino

Bari, al Policlinico ressa al bar: caffè anche al tavolino. Studenti in gruppo sulle panchine

Rome

Coronavirus lockdown extended until May 3 says Conte

Relaxing measures now would undo the sacrifices made - premier

Coronavirus lockdown extended until May 3 says Conte

Rome, April 10 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday announced that his government was extending the stringent lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus until May 3. He said that relaxing the measures now would amount to undoing the results of the sacrifices made so far. Italy has been in a lockdown, which has seen the closure of all but essential businesses and activities and people obliged to stay at home as much as possible, for a month. The measures have significantly slowed the spread of COVID-19. But there were still close to 4,000 new recorded cases of the virus reported on Friday. The coronavirus has claimed 18,849 lives so far in Italy. The premier said there would be some minor changes to the lockdown, including the opening of stationary and book shops and stores selling clothes for children as of Tuesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati