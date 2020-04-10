Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396

Rome, April 10 - The civil protection department said Friday that 98,723 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 1,396 more than Thursday. That compares to Thursday's rise was 1,615. It said 18,849 people have died with the coronavirus here, 570 more than Thursday. Thursday's daily rise in deaths was 610. It said 30,455 people have now recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, 1,985 more than Thursday. That is slightly up from Thursday's daily rise in recoveries of 1,979. The total number of people to have been infected with COVID-19 in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is 147,577, 3,951 more than Thursday. The department said the number of intensive-care coronavirus patients has fallen for the seventh straight day. It said 3,497 patients are in ICUs, 108 fewer than Thursday. Of these, 1,202 are in Lombardy, 34 down on Thursday. Of the overall 98,273 infected, 28,242 have been hospitalized with symptoms, 157 fewer than Thursday, and 66,534 are in domestic isolation.