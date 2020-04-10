Coronavirus lockdown to be extended till May 3

Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396
Rome
10 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 10 - Italy's coronavirus lockdown will be extended from April 14 to May 3 under a draft decree before cabinet Friday, sources said. All measures restricting movements and productive activities will be confirmed, they said, but there may be some changes, including the reopening of trade in paper, cardboard and stationery, of bookshops and children and newborn clothing shops, if they meet all safety rules. Premier Giuseppe Conte is set to announce the lockdown extension later Friday, after cabinet approves the decree.
