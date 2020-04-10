Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive man caught going for stroll

Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, due sorelle nel reparto Covid della Casa Sollievo: «Nel dolore abbiamo trovato la speranza»
i più letti
Modena
10 Aprile 2020
Modena, April 10 - A man who should have been at home in self-isolation because he has COVID-19 was caught out walking in Carpi near Modena on Thursday, police said Friday. He risks a term of up to six months and a fine of at least 400 euros, they said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su