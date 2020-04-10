Venerdì 10 Aprile 2020 | 19:11

Rome
Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396

Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396

 
Rome
Coronavirus lockdown to be extended till May 3

Coronavirus lockdown to be extended till May 3

 
Rome
Confindustria warns of 30 bn liquidity crisis in 2020 (2)

Confindustria warns of 30 bn liquidity crisis in 2020 (2)

 
Vatican City
Doctors and priests are today's crucified says pope (2)

Doctors and priests are today's crucified says pope (2)

 
Modena
Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive man caught going for stroll

Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive man caught going for stroll

 
Milan
Basketball players agree to take 20% pay cut (2)

Basketball players agree to take 20% pay cut (2)

 
Rome
200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study

200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 109

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 109

 
Prato
Duck family gets Italian police escort across road

Duck family gets Italian police escort across road

 
Rome
PD proposes solidarity contribution for earners above 80,000 (2)

PD proposes solidarity contribution for earners above 80,000 (2)

 
Rimini
2 cited for making counterfeit designer facemasks

2 cited for making counterfeit designer facemasks

 

E se non si giocasse più?
Dai playoff alla serie B allargata. Il Bari vaglia gli scenari possibili

Dai playoff alla serie B allargata. Il Bari vaglia gli scenari possibili

 

Brindisiemergenza coronavirus
Brindisi,l'Ail regala uova di Pasqua all’Ematologia del «Perrino»

Brindisi,l'Ail regala uova di Pasqua all'Ematologia del «Perrino»

 
TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, via libera alla rimozione relitto mercato ittico in mare

Taranto, via libera alla rimozione relitto mercato ittico in mare

 
Bariemergenza coronavirus
Bari, Ordine infermieri: «Tute protettive non idonee»

Bari, Ordine infermieri: «Tute protettive non idonee»

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Matera, appello Comune ai proprietari: «Sospendere affitti»

Matera, appello Comune ai proprietari: «Sospendere affitti»

 
Batemergenza coronavirus
Controlli dei CC nella BAT, scoperta tavolata di persone su terrazzo a Bisceglie

Bisceglie, scoperta tavolata su terrazzo. Occhio a controlli dall'alto a Pasqua e Pasquetta

 
Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Basilicata, saracinesche abbassate a pasqua e Pasquetta

Basilicata, saracinesche abbassate a Pasqua e Pasquetta

 
LecceControlli e polemiche
Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

 
FoggiaStorie di ordinario coraggio
Foggia, due sorelle nel reparto Covid della Casa Sollievo: «Nel dolore abbiamo trovato la speranza»

Foggia, due sorelle nel reparto Covid della Casa Sollievo: «Nel dolore abbiamo trovato la speranza»

 

Modena

Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive man caught going for stroll

33-year-old should have been in self-isolation in Carpi

Coronavirus: COVID-19 positive man caught going for stroll

Modena, April 10 - A man who should have been at home in self-isolation because he has COVID-19 was caught out walking in Carpi near Modena on Thursday, police said Friday. He risks a term of up to six months and a fine of at least 400 euros, they said.

