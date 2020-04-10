Basketball players agree to take 20% pay cut (2)

Coronavirus: deaths up 570, number of infected rises 1,396
10 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 10 - Italy's basketball players agreed to take a 20% pay cut amid the coronavirus emergency in a deal with the league and ruling bodies on Friday. The pay cut is for those earning over 50,000 euros a year. Players earning less will have their pay cut by less.
