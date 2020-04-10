Venerdì 10 Aprile 2020 | 16:39

Rome
200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 109

Prato
Duck family gets Italian police escort across road

Rome
PD proposes solidarity contribution for earners above 80,000 (2)

Rimini
2 cited for making counterfeit designer facemasks

Bologna
Coronavirus: Rimini lifeguards become lockdown 'bouncers'

Coronavirus: Egyptian, 15, tests positive at Pozzallo

Rome
Coronavirus curve is falling in Italy say health officials

New Delhi

Last Italian tourist of COVID-19 group in India dies

 
Lecce
Coronavirus: 2 cited for selling disinfectant made in 1989

Rome
Italy had 308 murders in 2019, 108 victims were women

E se non si giocasse più?
Dai playoff alla serie B allargata. Il Bari vaglia gli scenari possibili

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Solidarietà, azienda dona uova e colombe al Policlinico e al Miulli

Brindisila buona notizia
Coronavirus, negativo bimbo di 8 anni al «Perrino»: è stato dimesso

Batgenerosità
Andria, due fratellini figli di un Oss preparano la «scarcella» per il personale del Pronto Soccorso

Potenzaemergenza coronavirus
Basilicata, saracinesche abbassate a pasqua e Pasquetta

Materanel Materano
Matera, dal Qatar un ospedale da campo servono 100 medici e 400 infermieri

Tarantonel tarantino
Massafra: la marcia del troccolante, dono online della banda

LecceControlli e polemiche
Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

FoggiaStorie di ordinario coraggio
Foggia, due sorelle nel reparto Covid della Casa Sollievo: «Nel dolore abbiamo trovato la speranza»

Casi sempre meno gravi si svuota la Rianimazione

Acquaviva, «Io, salvato al Miulli da gente di gran cuore»

La Casa di Carta, Nairobi in lacrime prima di lasciare il set

Lecce, porta la spesa ai suoceri e rimedia una maxi multa

Coronavirus Puglia, altri 82 contagi (boom nel Foggiano) ma il trend è in ribasso. Resta l'allarme nelle Rsa. Giù ricoveri, su i guariti.

Rome

COVID-19 infection capacity cut by 45% say researchers

Rome, April 10 - Some 200,000 coronavirus hospitalisations were averted in March by Italy's lockdown, according to a new study that says the government's containment measures progressively reduced infection capacity by 45%. The study, about to be published in the journal of the American Academy of Sciences, is by Italian researchers at the Politecnico in Milan, Venice's Ca' Foscari University, the University of Zurich, the Federal Polytechnic in Lausanne (EPFL) and the University of Padua.

