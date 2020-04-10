200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, due sorelle nel reparto Covid della Casa Sollievo: «Nel dolore abbiamo trovato la speranza»
i più letti
Rome
10 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 10 - Some 200,000 coronavirus hospitalisations were averted in March by Italy's lockdown, according to a new study that says the government's containment measures progressively reduced infection capacity by 45%. The study, about to be published in the journal of the American Academy of Sciences, is by Italian researchers at the Politecnico in Milan, Venice's Ca' Foscari University, the University of Zurich, the Federal Polytechnic in Lausanne (EPFL) and the University of Padua.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su