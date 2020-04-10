Duck family gets Italian police escort across road

200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, due sorelle nel reparto Covid della Casa Sollievo: «Nel dolore abbiamo trovato la speranza»
i più letti
Prato
10 Aprile 2020
Prato, April 10 - A family of ducks got a police escort to cross the road in Prato on Friday. The cops, out on coronavirus lockdown duty, stopped the few cars out and about to let the mother and her ducklings cross the street on their way to the Bisenzio river.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su