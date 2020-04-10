Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 109

200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study
Rome
10 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 10 - The death toll among Italy's doctors from the coronavirus rose to 109 Friday as another two physicians died, said the national federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO. The latest COVID-19 casualties were Gianframnco D'Ambrosio, gynecologist and family doctor, and Gaetano Portale, a surgeon.
