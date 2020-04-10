PD proposes solidarity contribution for earners above 80,000 (2)

200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study
Rome
10 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 10 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Friday proposed a coronavirus "solidarity contribution" for those earning over 80,000 euros, which will be tax-deductible and go from several hundred euros to tens of thousands of euros for incomes above one million. The PD said the move was expected to bring in some 1.3 billion euros a year in 2020 and 2021.
